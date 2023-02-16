Abduction of Ukrainian children: Putin says that number of people willing to adopt is growing

During a meeting with the children's ombudswoman, Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a significant increase in the number of Russians willing to adopt children from the occupied part of Ukraine.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "The number of applications [addressed to the children's ombudswoman of the Russian Federation – ed.] has increased by 12%, this is a significant increase, and the number of applications from our citizens regarding the adoption of children from the Donetsk, Luhansk [People's] Republics, Kherson and Zaporizhia oblasts is also increasing."

Details: The children's ombudswoman herself boasted to Putin that with his help, she "adopted" a 15-year-old boy from the city of Mariupol captured by Russian troops. "Now I know what it's like to be the mother of a child from Donbas. It's difficult, but we definitely love each other," the ombudswoman told the Russian president.

Background:

On 8 February, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that 128 children forcibly taken to Russia by the invaders were brought back to Ukraine.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the highest military and political leadership of Russia is involved in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children. "The Russian Federation has created a system of forced deportation of Ukrainian children, and the highest military and political leadership of the Russian Federation participates in this," Lubinets said on air at the national 24/7 news broadcast.

