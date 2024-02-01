Abe Hamadeh's attack on Blake Masters is ... well, it's hilarious, really

Attorney general candidate Republican Abe Hamadeh on Arizona PBS where he debated Democrat Kris Mayes on Sept. 28, 2022.

In a show of rather spectacular chutzpah, Abe Hamadeh is calling on Blake Masters to drop his bid for Congress.

It seems his former America First running mate, Masters, is a liar and a deceiver who has been “intentionally misleading voters” about how much money he’s raised and besides that, doesn’t even live in the district.

So says Hamadeh, who also intentionally misled voters about how much money he’s raised and also doesn’t live in the district.

“The good news,” Hamadeh said in his Wednesday call for Masters to withdraw, “is common sense voters in AZ 8 aren’t falling for any of these Tucson tricks.”

The real question, of course, is this: Will they fall for a few Scottsdale tricks?

Hamadeh doesn't want a split MAGA vote

The GOP primary in the northwest Valley’s Congressional District 8 is shaping up to be Arizona’s version of “The Hunger Games,” featuring two carpetbaggers (Hamadeh of Scottsdale and Masters of Tucson), a fake elector (Anthony Kern), a creepy ex-congressman who trolled for female staffers to carry his baby (Trent Franks), and House Speaker Ben Toma.

Hamadeh parachuted into the race in November before the ink was even dry on Rep. Debbie Lesko’s retirement announcement. Masters was right behind him. Never mind that neither lives in the district.

The coveted golden ticket — Donald Trump’s endorsement — came quickly for Hamadeh, which made him the instant favorite in this heavily Republican district.

Apparently, however, Hamadeh is nervous about Toma, who actually lives in the district and actually has a record of conservative legislative achievement — because Hamadeh is now ripping into Masters to try to chase him out of the race.

The pair ran together on the America First ticket in 2022, losing their races for U.S. Senate (Masters) and state attorney general (Hamadeh). Now they’re running head to head, potentially splitting the MAGA vote and boosting the prospects of a traditional conservative like Toma.

Hamadeh did the same thing Masters did

So, now we learn from Hamadeh that Masters is a liar and a deceiver.

“On Jan. 25, Masters shared fundraising data with Fox News,” Hamadeh wrote, in his call for Masters to beat it. “The report claims Masters raised over $1.3 million in his Congressional bid, and boasted support from ‘so many great people’.

“FEC filings, released today, show that $1 million of his supposedly ‘eye popping raise’ came from his personal venture capitalist bank account. Another $88,000 came from Masters Victory Committee, the PAC formed for his failed Senate bid, leaving total net contributions of a mere $75,223.22 … .”

Hamadeh says he's 'entitled': To become attorney general

This is all true.

But so is this.

On Jan. 10, Hamadeh announced his campaign had raised nearly $1.3 million, noting “It an honor to receive the support of so many America First patriots across the great state of Arizona and across the nation.”

But Federal Election Commission filings released on Wednesday show that $1 million of that nearly $1.3 million was a contribution from his brother, Waseem Hamadeh, into his super PAC.

Yep, the same brother who oh-so-briefly loaned him $1 million during his 2022 AG campaign, instantly elevating him to top-tier status in a crowded GOP primary and ultimately landing him the Trump endorsement.

By that count, Toma actually raised more

Hamadeh quietly repaid that loan a mere two weeks later, on the very day he announced the $1 million haul. By the time he had to disclose it, it was all a mirage several months later. Trump already had endorsed him.

Now that same brother has contributed $1 million of Hamadeh’s nearly $1.3 million.

And Hamadeh is harrumphing about Masters artificially inflating his level of support?

In fact, Hamadeh raised just $287,000, which is less than Toma’s $340,000 haul.

Yet we get this from Hamadeh about Masters, his fellow America Firster.

“The voters see through the political games that my opponent uses to fool them,” Hamadeh said. “Let me make one thing clear: Arizona’s Eighth Congressional District does not want another lying politician ... .”

One would hope not.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LaurieRoberts.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Abe Hamadeh attacks Blake Masters for the most ridiculous reason