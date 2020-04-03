Abeking & Rasmussen’s New 223-Foot Megayacht ‘Soaring’ Hits the Water

Click here to read the full article.

There’s nothing like a little superyacht serendipity to get you smiling. Despite the widespread Covid-19 pandemic, Abeking & Rasmussen has still managed to send its latest 223-footer soaring into the arms of its new owner without a delay.

The gargantuan motoryacht—named Soaring after the “majestic soar of an eagle”—was officially handed over on Friday at Abeking & Rasmussen’s shipyard in Lemwerder, Germany.

More from Robb Report

In light of the country’s current social distancing restrictions, the launch was held on a smaller scale than usual. The only people to witness the exchange were the captain, crew, project managers and, of course, the owner and his team.

The shipyard went to great lengths to ensure the custom megayacht was delivered on time and with the utmost safety. This involved splitting work schedules to reduce human contact between the yard and suppliers, implementing extensive hygiene measures, such as face masks, and encourage staff to work remotely.

“We do trust each other very much. Many individual workflows are well known by everyone involved,” sales director Till von Krause said. “This has made it much easier to implement these inevitable protective measures and, therefore, the scheduled delivery date of Soaring has never been at risk of being delayed.”

To recap, Soaring features a steel hull with an aluminum superstructure and boasts angular lines, reminiscent of an eagle’s wings, to slice through choppy waves. Her lofty 1,500 GT interior can accommodate up to 12 guests across six rooms, which includes a master suite, four double cabins and one twin cabin. Of course, she’s replete with all the luxury amenities one would expect—sauna, jacuzzi, beach club, and many others.

Powered by twin 2,000-hp MTU 12V4000 diesel engines, Soaring is capable of reaching 16.2 knots at full speed or cruises at a more leisurely speed of 14 knots.

The best part? Soaring will also be available for charter via Ocean Independence.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.