AbelsonTaylor Partners With The MIT COVID-19 Challenge 48 Hour Hackathon

CHICAGO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT COVID-19 Challenge came to life last weekend. The 48-hour virtual event hosted 1,500 hackers and created 238 teams to address COVID-19 challenges within 10 focus tracks. Participants came from over 96 countries and 49 states, each dealing with different stages of COVID-19 in their communities and made for a richly diverse array of proposed solutions. Partners, sponsors and over 250 volunteer mentors worked the weekend to provide research and development resources to teams throughout. "The spirit of a healthcare hack is about democratizing innovation. We realize the potential of design thinking and distributive problem solving as a way to incite entrepreneurship. We want to help bring new approaches to some of the hardest human challenges," said Freddy Nguyen, MD, PhD, Co-Director MIT COVID-19 Challenge.

As a resident at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, Freddy is on the front lines of the global health pandemic. With only 3 weeks to plan, he and co-organizers Alfonso Martinez, Stephanie MacConnell, and Paul Cheek realized that there was a serious need to initiate a virtual hackathon to address the current crisis, and the idea for the MIT COVID-19 Challenge was born.

The team pivoted and hacked their own event: moving to a virtual space using Slack, Zoom and other digital resources. They acquired sponsor and partner resources and wrestled event logistics and process. Recruiting their way to the largest event in the organization's history: drawing over 4,500 participant applications and more than 500 mentor volunteers.

AbelsonTaylor and Dose Studios partnered with MIT COVID-19 Challenge after years of experience with healthcare hackathons. What started as a healthcare hacking seminar at SXSW developed into a mutually fulfilling relationship. "In MIT's design thinking approach and the productive outcomes from these healthcare hackathons, we have gained great practical benefits and deep inspiration for our organization. We have even brought this kind of thinking and hacking to some clients and their benefit," said Lynnette Hunter, Executive Vice President, AbelsonTaylor.

Mitch Apley, Vice President and Director of broadcast/print production at AbelsonTaylor said, "For me, covering and reporting on the MIT Health Hackathons over the years has been very rewarding. I wasn't sure how a virtual version would work, and there was a lot of discussion about it ahead of time. But the organizers did a great job of making the experience operate like an in-person hackathon despite whatever minor technical difficulties they had to overcome. And, some great ideas were generated, which is what it's all about."

The event kicked off on Friday evening April 3 and wrapped Sunday night April 5th. The power of a hackathon comes from the interweaving of diverse participants. It started with a massive conference call outlining the challenge and the 10 tracks. Teams of up to 7 people quickly formed. Teams were comprised of students, medical researchers, data scientists, systems designers, industry experts, clinicians, and process improvement specialists, all in different stages of professional life. Most had never met one another, but they banded together online and across multiple time zones to address and develop a product or system that solves a pandemic problem. Mentors assisted the process, aiding in brainstorming, research sources, prototype pressure testing, business modeling, and crafting pitch presentations. The culmination of the weekend was a series of 238, 3-minute product pitches. Top four teams in each track split $20,000 in prize money and Amazon Web Service credits to help bring their ideas to life.