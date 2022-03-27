Abercrombie has up to 25% off select men’s and women’s styles—shop dresses, swimwear and more

Score 25% off select men’s and women’s styles for a limited time at Abercrombie.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Want to refresh your seasonal wardrobe on a budget? Whether you’re looking for sweet summer dresses or cute swimwear, we have a sale for you. Right now, you can score major discounts at Abercrombie & Fitch just in time for the warmer temperatures ahead.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

For a limited time, Abercrombie & Fitch is offering up to 25% off select men’s and women’s styles. Shopping for your kiddos? Head to Abercrombie Kids to snag 25% off all shorts and swim for your little one.

►Sam’s Club: Get a free Sam's Club membership right now and save on gas, appliances, food and more

►Southwest Airlines: Southwest will soon let you cancel a flight and transfer the credit to someone–for a price

If you’re going to a wedding this spring and have yet to find the perfect wedding guest dress to wear, consider the trendy Abercrombie & Fitch Halter satin slip midi dress, marked down from $89 to $44.50. This flowy gown comes in terracotta red and orange for a bright and colorful spring or summer wedding look. Plus, you can choose from petite, regular or tall lengths to make sure the dress fits just right.

Save big on dresses, jeans, jackets and more with 25% off select styles at Abercrombie.

With better weather on the way, it’s time to ditch your winter jacket for something a little lighter. The Abercrombie & Fitch Lightweight flannel is an over shirt that you can toss on for a comfortable covering on those chillier summer nights. On sale for $35, you can save $15 on this breathable yet cozy flannel.

Chances are, your kids have outgrown last year’s summer clothes. In preparation for this summer’s upcoming pool parties, Abercrombie Kids has big savings on all shorts and swimwear for your little fashionistas. Right now, you can save up to 25% on colorful swim trunks for boys and adorable mini high-rise mom shorts for girls.

Story continues

Now is a great time to stock up and refresh wardrobes for the whole family without overspending. Shop these Abercrombie & Fitch deals today to score major savings on jeans, top, dresses and more.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Abercrombie sale: Save up to 25% on select Abercrombie styles for a limited time