  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Abercrombie & Fitch 'is back,' CEO proclaims after overhauling company

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Fran Horowitz
    CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) CEO Fran Horowitz offered up a different tone regarding the apparel retailer at investor day this week compared to when we caught up in 2018 at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

"Abercrombie is back," Horowitz told me (video above) inside a NYC pop up location outfitted with the latest threads from ANF, Hollister, and newer brands Social Tourist and Gilly Hicks.

In 2018, which happened to be ANF's last investor day, Horowitz was still the "new CEO" at Abercrombie & Fitch — a role she assumed in Feb. 2017 after reinvigorating the chain in her previously role as President and Chief Merchandising Officer.

Horowitz had a few immediate tasks on her CEO to do list.

For starters, she needed to clean up the terrible culture fostered by long-time CEO Mike Jefferies (aka the old guy in sandals in the recent Netflix documentary). Then ANF had to stop pumping the stores with overbearing rave-friendly music and pungent cologne. After that, the move was to refrain from putting half naked teens and 20 somethings out front of the stores. And lastly, Horowitz had to get the store base down to the right size in the age of digital shopping.

Topless male models wave to a crowd of onlookers from the soon to open Abercrombie &amp; Fitch flagship clothing store in Hong Kong on August 5, 2012. The store is due to be opened for trading on August 11. AFP PHOTO / LAURENT FIEVET (Photo credit should read LAURENT FIEVET/AFP/GettyImages)
Topless male models wave to a crowd of onlookers from the soon to open Abercrombie & Fitch flagship clothing store in Hong Kong on August 5, 2012. (Photo credit should read LAURENT FIEVET/AFP/GettyImages)

Some four years after we met at the NYSE, Horowitz could check all of those boxes and more.

No more cologne and music. No more relatively unlit stores. No more half naked humans. Financial discipline restored to a company that never had it under Jefferies. Millions of unproductive square feet of physical stores shuttered (specifically giant expensive to lease flagship stores overseas). The corporate culture totally revamped. More inclusive marketing and clothing sizes/colors launched.

"We are fundamentally a different company than we were back then," Horowitz told me. "And what we have been able to accomplish and deliver is nothing short of super exciting. ... We had strong financial discipline, we learned a ton from COVID about inventory management."

Horowitz and her executive team had just gotten off stage from presenting to a packed room of Wall Street analysts. The company's financial targets certainly got the room's attention and underscored the much better health of the business versus four years ago.

American lifestyle retailer Abercrombie &amp; Fitch store on 09/08/2019 in Shangai. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
American lifestyle retailer Abercrombie & Fitch store on 09/08/2019 in Shangai. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The company outlined 2025 sales targets of $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion and an 8% operating margin. Abercrombie & Fitch did $3.7 billion in sales in 2021. The business has tended to produce mid to high single operating margins in the past few years.

Longer-term, Abercrombie sees potential to hit $5 billion in sales and deliver a 10% plus operating margin by leaning harder into active apparel, occasion-based apparel (think dressier dresses) and using data to open the best possible retail stores.

"They nailed it," one analyst in the room told me after the presentations ended.

While the presentations were well received, the big question is whether Abercrombie & Fitch can deliver as consumers have begun to pullback their spending on non-essentials amid red-hot inflation. The company is coming off a first quarter that generally disappointed Wall Street — and that community made their feelings heard by punishing the stock price.

Shares are now down more than 47% year to date, with the stock trading on a paltry P/E ratio of 9 times forward earnings (while the S&P 500 is trading at 16 times or so).

Inventories exiting the first quarter, meanwhile, were up more than 40%, though Horowitz says 93% of its inventory is current and the team feels fine with inventory levels.

"We're cautiously optimistic about back to school," Horowitz said ahead of the key shopping season.

Now it's just a matter if the Street is apt to buy into the next chapter starting at Abercrombie, which is coming ahead of a potential global recession.

"We came away from Abercrombie's investor day incrementally positive on the company's go-forward growth prospects," Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe said in a research note to clients. The analyst reiterated a Buy rating and $34 price target on the stock, which is more than 80% higher than current levels.

Citi's Paul Lejuez took a more measured tone but outlined upside potential if the company can execute.

"If the company hits the fiscal 2025 targets provided (sales of $4.1-4.3 billion and EBIT margin of 8%+), assuming continued share repurchases, it implies EPS of $5.25+ (vs fiscal 2021 sales $3.7 billion, EBIT margin of 9.6% and EPS of $4.40)," Lejuez wrote in a note to clients. "And if achieved, the stock looks very cheap at the current price. However, we believe there is so little visibility in fiscal 2022/fiscal 2023, and with the potential for weaker trends if the consumer slows more broadly, it is hard to give any credit for F25 targets."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • RSPCA investigator calls for people who leave dogs in hot cars to be fined

    A person can only be fined under current laws if their dog becomes unwell or dies in a hot car.

  • Blazers not a landing spot for Deandre Ayton, expected to prioritize OG Anunoby trade

    Portland does not appear to be a legitimate landing spot for restricted free agent Deandre Ayton, sources said. The Trail Blazers are expected to retain starting center Jusuf Nurkic, and they are prioritizing Toronto Raptors swingman OG Anunoby in ...

  • Chevron Eyes $2.5 Billion Investments in Low-Carbon Hydrogen

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. plans to spend about $2.5 billion building up its hydrogen business this decade as the oil major accelerates investment in low-carbon technologies.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires Wi

  • Abercrombie & Fitch CEO: '93% of our inventory is current'

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the inventory woes for Abercrombie & Fitch.

  • Yahoo Finance Presents: Fran Horowitz, Abercrombie & Fitch CEO

    Yahoo Finance Editor-at-Large Brian Sozzi sits down with Abercrombie & Fitch CEO, Fran Horowitz, to discuss how the company has changed, clothing trends, new store openings, and Fran’s advice to other leaders.

  • Eliminate Plastic Profitably with Footprint’s Plant-Based Solutions

    Footprint merging with Gores Holdings VIII Inc. (Nasdaq: GIIX), led by veteran investor Alec Gores Materials-science tech firm replaces single-use plastic with plant-based materials Increased government regulation, corporate sustainability boosting […]

  • Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy stick to their guns on Bitcoin

    MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor says the company will not have a margin call on their US$205 million Bitcoin-backed loan after their crypto holdings dropped by over US$1 billion over the past week, according to data from CoinGecko. See related article: MicroStrategy, crypto firm shares plunge with Bitcoin’s freefall Fast facts When MicroStrategy adopted a Bitcoin […]

  • Kroger’s Stock Looks Inflated

    Grocery store stocks have held their value a lot better than the market this year as investors seek safety from an uncertain economic outlook. Keeping that streak going won’t be easy.

  • Lagarde Tells Ministers ECB Plans for Limit on Bond Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told euro-area finance ministers that the ECB’s new anti-crisis tool will kick in if the borrowing costs for weaker nation rise too far or too fast, according to people briefed on their discussions. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks

  • Climate change: Bonn talks end in acrimony over compensation

    Key talks end with rich and poor countries at loggerheads on the divisive issue of loss and damage.

  • U.S. housing starts plunge in May to a two-year low

    Construction started on new homes fell 14.4% in May, according to U.S. Commerce Department data released on Thursday.

  • Better Buy: American Eagle Outfitters vs. Gap

    American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) and Gap (NYSE: GPS) both saw their stocks crushed over the past year as investors fretted over their slowing sales, declining margins, and supply chain challenges. What happened to American Eagle Outfitters? AEO was one of the few mall-based apparel retailers that consistently grew its comparable store sales throughout the retail apocalypse.

  • Exclusive-State securities regulators investigating Celsius accounts freeze

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -State securities regulators in Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, Texas and Washington are investigating crypto lender Celsius Network's decision this week to suspend customer redemptions, Texas' director of enforcement Joseph Rotunda told Reuters on Thursday. Celsius said that due to extreme market conditions, it was pausing withdrawals, swaps and transfers between accounts. Alabama Securities Commission Director Joseph Borg told Reuters that Celsius has been responsive to questions from the regulators, but that the investigation is in the initial stages.

  • Trudeau’s Finance Chief Warns of Inflationary Turbulence Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s finance minister warned of a difficult exit from the pandemic as soaring prices and rising rates squeeze consumers, but said the government is doing all it can to ease the burden on families.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmerican

  • Token at the Center of Crypto Storm Becomes Arbitrage Target

    (Bloomberg) -- An arbitrage opportunity appears to be emerging already from the ashes of the latest meltdown in the cryptocurrency world, with traders pointing to the price disparity between Ether and a version of the second-largest digital-asset that has been at the center of the recent turmoil.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Lik

  • Amazon Could Use a Little Less Help From Its Friends

    Wall Street still heavily favors the battered stock, but analyst projections look high considering its turnaround effort.

  • India lifts ban on Mastercard

    India has lifted restrictions on Mastercard after the cards giant demonstrated "satisfactory compliance" with the South Asian market's local data storage rules, the central bank said on Thursday. In a series of moves last year, the Reserve Bank of India indefinitely barred Mastercard, American Express and Diners Club from issuing new debit, credit or prepaid cards to customers over noncompliance with local data storage rules (PDF). The business restrictions on American Express and Diners Club remain in place in the country, though they are permitted to continue to serve their existing customer base.

  • Digital Fashion Platform Sknups Raises $3.5 Million in Pre-seed Funding

    The London-based platform aims to help brands and designers create and distribute their wares in games and the metaverse.

  • Oil Rises as Supply Concerns Offset Demand Fears After Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose in choppy trading as the market weighed the prospect for more rate hikes against persistently tight supplies.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansWest Texas Intermediate

  • Wall Street banks raise prime rates to match Fed's hike

    The Fed raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, the most by the U.S. central bank since 1994, as it seeks to tame red-hot inflation. The central bank faces the task of charting a course for the economy to weather rate increases without a repeat of the 1970s-style predicament when the central bank's interest hikes aimed at fighting inflation resulted in a steep recession.