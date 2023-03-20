Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shareholders have earned a 47% CAGR over the last three years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) share price down 17% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 216% higher than it was. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the last three years, Abercrombie & Fitch failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 55% (annualized).

So we doubt that the market is looking to EPS for its main judge of the company's value. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

It may well be that Abercrombie & Fitch revenue growth rate of 4.3% over three years has convinced shareholders to believe in a brighter future. If the company is being managed for the long term good, today's shareholders might be right to hold on.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Abercrombie & Fitch shareholders are down 18% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 12%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Abercrombie & Fitch better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Abercrombie & Fitch (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

