Abercrombie suspends retirement payments to former CEO after sexual abuse allegations

In this Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2009, file photo, Michael Jeffries, chairman and CEO of Abercrombie u0026 Fitch, speaks at the annual National Retail Federation conference in New York.

Abercrombie & Fitch has suspended an annual retirement payment to its former CEO after explosive allegations emerged that he sexually abused young men.

The New Albany-based retailer declined to give specific reasons for its decision to suspend payments to Michael Jeffries, which total about $1 million per year, according to regulatory filings. When he left the company, he had a supplemental retirement plan that was valued at $13 million.

The BBC reported last month that Jeffries was part of an organized network in which young men were recruited for sex events that Jeffries and his partner, Matthew Smith, held around the world between 2009 and 2015. That would include time when he was president and CEO of the retailer that also operates the Hollister brand.

After the report, Abercrombie issued a statement saying it hired a law firm to investigate the allegations.

"We are appalled and disgusted by the behavior described in the allegations against Mr. Jeffries, whose employment with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ended in 2014, nearly 10 years ago. Speaking up and coming forward is not easy, and our thoughts are with those who bravely raised their voices," Abercrombie said then.

After the report, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Jeffries and the company alleging that Abercrombie looked the other way while Jeffries sexually assaulted multiple young men.

Jeffries has declined to comment on the lawsuit.

"The courtroom is where we will deal with this matter," Jeffries' attorney, Brian Bieber, said when the case was filed last month.

Jeffries received $12.6 million in compensation and benefits in 2014, the last year he served as retailer's CEO, according to regulatory filings. That compensation included stock awards of $5.3 million and a cash payment of $5.5 million.

That was up from $2.2 million in 2013 and $8.2 million in 2012.

He also had a supplemental retirement plan when he left that was valued at $13 million. Abercrombie has been making payments of $1 million a year as part of the plan, according to filings.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Retirement payments to former Abercrombie CEO Michael Jeffries halted