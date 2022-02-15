Aberdeen accountant sentenced to prison for preparing false tax return

An Aberdeen accountant was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for preparing false tax returns for Washington, D.C., residents.

Charese Johnson was convicted at trial July 1 of three counts of helping others prepare false tax returns.

U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss handed down the sentence, including an order to serve one year of supervised release, said Stuart M. Goldberg, acting deputy assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Tax Division.

Johnson was charged in a nationwide tax fraud scheme investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation division. She prepared 13 false income tax returns that sought more than $6.6 million in refunds from the IRS, according to court documents and evidence at trial.

Participants in the multi-million dollar scheme held seminars throughout the country from 2014 to 2016 promote taxpayers’ ability to use mortgages and other debts to generate tax refunds. Johnson and others then used clients’ information to prepare returns falsely claiming that financial institutions withheld large amounts of income taxes from the clients, evidence showed.

But the financial institutions had not paid anything to or withheld any taxes from the clients, the IRS said. More than a dozen other individuals have been charged or convicted for their involvement.