Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. Announces Payment Of Quarterly Stock Distribution

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: IAF) (the "Fund"), a closed-end equity fund, today announced that it paid on June 30, 2020 a quarterly stock distribution of US$0.12 per share to all shareholders of record as of May 21, 2020 (ex-dividend date May 20, 2020).

Your Fund's policy is to provide investors with a stable distribution rate. Each quarterly distribution will be paid out of current income, supplemented by realized capital gains and, to the extent necessary, paid-in capital.

This stock distribution was automatically paid in newly issued shares of the Fund unless otherwise instructed by the shareholder to be paid in cash. Shares of common stock were issued at the lower of the net asset value ("NAV") per share or the market price per share with a floor for the NAV of not less than 95% of the market price on June 22, 2020. The market price per share for this distribution was $4.47. Fractional shares were generally settled in cash, except for registered shareholders with book entry accounts at Computershare Investor Services who had whole and fractional shares added to their account.

To have received the quarterly distribution payable in June 2020 in cash instead of shares of common stock, the bank, brokerage or nominee who holds the shares must have advised the Depository Trust Company as to their full and fractional share requirements by June 19, 2020 for shareholders who hold shares in "street name", and written notification for the election of cash by registered shareholders must have been received by Computershare Investor Services prior to June 19, 2020 for shares that are held in registered form.

Under U.S. tax rules applicable to the Fund, the amount and character of distributable income for each fiscal year can be finally determined only as of the end of the Fund's fiscal year. However, under Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act") and related Rules, the Fund may be required to indicate to shareholders the source of certain distributions to shareholders.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the sources of the distribution for purposes of Section 19 of the 1940 Act and the Rules adopted thereunder. The table has been computed based on generally accepted accounting principles. The table includes estimated amounts and percentages for this distribution and for the cumulative distributions paid fiscal year to date (11/01/2019 – 05/31/2020), from the following sources: net investment income; net realized short-term capital gains; net realized long-term capital gains; and return of capital. The estimated composition of the distributions may vary from quarter to quarter because the estimated composition may be impacted by future income, expenses and realized gains and losses on securities and currencies.



share (%) Net Investment Income $0.0168 14% $0.0560 14% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains* - - - - Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0132 11% $0.0440 11% Return of Capital $0.0900 75% $0.3000 75% Total (per common share) $0.1200 100% $0.4000 100%

*includes currency gains

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."