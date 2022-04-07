Aberdeen City Council to consider ordinance addressing chronic nuisances, criminal activity

A proposed city ordinance would give Aberdeen officials a new way to address properties that have repeated nuisance or continued criminal activity.

The city council reviewed the finer details of the proposal during a work session on Monday. The council is expected to consider the first reading on April 25.

All ordinances require approval at two public hearings and go into effect 20 days after publication. A third public hearing can be required if substantial changes are made.

This ordinance is meant to address two things — chronic nuisances and public nuisance with respect to criminal activity.

Chronic nuisances

With the measure, a property would be considered a chronic nuisance if it is subject to three or more public nuisance complaints within 60 days or four or more complaints within a year.

If that happens, the property owner would be sent a notice of continuing order to address the complaints within seven days and keep the property free of more complaints for at least a year. The property owner would also be required to appear in court and handle both fines and court costs.

City Attorney Ron Wager said the initial fine would be $122.50 (a $60 fine plus court costs of $62.50). If a second chronic nuisance ticket is issued, the fine is doubled and fines would continue to increase thereafter. The fine maxes out at $500. The fine and a required court appearance are new stipulations.

Planning and Zoning Director Brett Bill said there are about 30 properties in town that have had five to nine violations in the last six months. Of those, he said, eight have had three within 60 days.

"Over the years, it's been a problem with some of these individuals who clean up the property and then it goes back," he said. "With the ordinance here it gives us an avenue to help these people to think twice about wanting to listen and maintain their property."

Wager said code enforcement does a good job working through property nuisances, but there is a small cohort of repeat offenders.

"This makes it clear to the public what happens when there's a chronic nuisance," Wager said.

Citations woulld be issued by the Aberdeen Police Department.

While he's in favor of the idea behind the ordinance, Councilman Justin Reinbold said his fear is it could have unintended consequences, like repeated mowing violations. Wager said exceptions can be listed in the ordinance so it's clear which violations would apply.

Criminal activity public nuisances

On. rare occasion, there's a home in Aberdeen that is the subject of multiple criminal complaints. While the people involved can be arrested, if the home is maintained it doesn't rise to a nuisance now.

Police Chief Dave McNeil said there was a property that was owned by someone from out of state and the person he rented to allowed drug activity and unsupervised gatherings of youth. The property ended up being a place where runaways would go, McNeil said.

"Eventually someone was arrested, and the renter was apathetic about the activity happening," he said.

The ordinance change would, McNeil said, allow a cluster of activity at a particular place to be addressed. That can ease safety concerns raised by the neighbors even though such occurrences aren't common, he said.

"These properties do dramatically impact the quality of living in a neighborhood," Wager said.

According to the ordinance, the criminal activity includes things like prostitution, human trafficking, drug offenses, murder, assault, grand theft, robbery, burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Gambling was initially listed, but deleted after council discussion.

While the violations include assault, Wager said, it would not apply for victims of domestic violence.

Once a complaint is filed, the property owner would be notified that future complaints will be considered a public nuisance. If a second complaint is filed, action could be taken to abate the nuisance. If the nuisance isn't addressed, code enforcement could close and vacate the property for no more than one year. According to the ordinance, if the issue involved an apartment, the vacate order would apply to only the specific apartment unit.

Failure to close and vacate could result in code enforcement disconnecting city utilities, revoking the certificate of occupancy or taking other legal remedies.

"We expect the vast majority will take care of this after the first notice," Wager said.

The council was told the complaint could be based on allegations of criminal activity, which means there wouldn't have to be a conviction.

When Councilman Josh Rife asked if the ordinance would be enforced solely on information from the police, McNeil said a complaint would be held to a higher standard.

"We would have to stand on our facts and show a reason for this," he said.

The case would not only be reviewed by the police department, but also the city attorney, city manager and planning and zoning office.

"This won't happen very often," McNeil said. "This would be a last-ditch effort to effect change."

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Aberdeen to consider ordinance addressing chronic nuisances