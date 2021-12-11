Aberdeen High School students stage walkout amid allegations of sexual harassment, assaults

Dec. 11—Students at Aberdeen High School staged a walkout Wednesday in response to allegations the school administration is not taking accusations of sexual harassment and assault seriously.

Photos of a flyer, which details the allegations and was reportedly posted around the school, have been shared widely on social media.

The flyer says: "There have been many accounts of sexual misconduct among the student here at Aberdeen...Aberdeen High School NEEDS to get their students UNDER control. SEXUAL ASSULT AND HARRASSMENT IS A HUGE ISSUE AT THIS SCHOOL!"

In response to the concerns, Harford County Public Schools issued a statement Friday saying they are investigating the allegations at Aberdeen High School and coordinating with the Aberdeen Police Department.

"School administrators acknowledge the repercussions and effects allegations have had on the school and continue to ensure that students know they are there to support them and to ensure their safety," the HCPS statement read. "While students had grade level meetings yesterday morning, it was understood that students wanted to exercise their right to protest. To ensure students could do so safely, the school provided a safe location on campus for students to hold their protest."

The Aberdeen Police Department posted a video Wednesday afternoon of Lieutenant Will Reiber reading a statement regarding the students' concerns.

"On Monday, Dec. 6, students began circulating a flyer in the school that identified individuals responsible for either sexual harassment or sexual assault. One of those individuals named in the flyer was assaulted. Aberdeen Police Department, in turn, arrested that person responsible for the assault," Reiber said in the video release.

"Rumors within the community are circulating about rapes that occurred at the Aberdeen High School that were ignored. We want to make it clear that no rapes have been reported to the police," Reiber said. "The Aberdeen Police Department takes these allegations very seriously and wants any student to come forward if they've been a victim of any crime."