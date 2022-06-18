Aberdeen man accused of child sexual exploitation

Jun. 17—TUPELO — A Monroe County man was arrested after he allegedly tried to get a child to send him a picture of them nude.

Tupelo police were notified of the child exploitation case on June 6. The preliminary investigation led authorities to charge Demarco Darod Walker, 28, of Aberdeen, with enticement of a child to produce a visual depiction of sexual contact. Authorizes said Walker knew the victim but was not related.

Walker turned himself in to police on June 14. Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set bond at $75,000 two days later. He bonded out of the Lee County Adult Jail Thursday afternoon.

