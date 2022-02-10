Aberdeen man who authorities say smashed Mitchell church window with rock arrested 3 times in 5 days

Feb. 10—MITCHELL — An Aberdeen man is facing charges in three jurisdictions after authorities in three counties arrested him over a five-day span.

Firus Idrus, 44, of Aberdeen, was charged with petty theft in Aurora County, DUI in Hanson County and burglary in Davison County for various incidents in late-January and early-February.

On the morning of Jan. 27, a trooper with the South Dakota Highway Patrol was on duty in Hanson County conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 90. As the stop was concluding, a vehicle failed to move over, nearly hitting the trooper and his car.

The trooper sped after the vehicle, which was later determined to be driven by Idris, and the trooper activated emergency lights. An arrest affidavit says Idris came to a stop in the lane of traffic and was ordered to move his vehicle to the shoulder. The trooper noticed signs of intoxication that indicated Idris may be under the influence of alcohol.

Despite a language barrier, the trooper conducted field sobriety tests and eventually administered a breathalyzer test to Idris, which returned a .272% blood alcohol concentration — more than triple the legal limit.

The trooper charged Idris with DUI, open container, failure to move over and failure to wear a seat belt. He was later released from custody on a $500 bond.

Three days later, at approximately 9 a.m. on Jan. 30, authorities in Aurora County responded to a report of a man walking around the county. Though not a criminal violation, deputies made contact with Idris, who said he had lost his keys and was waiting on a ride. Idris was brought to the Plankinton Coffee Cup by a deputy, who preferred he wait there, instead.

Later, at an unknown time, the sheriff's office received a report that Idris' vehicle had been located elsewhere, and it appeared it had been driven through a fence. A check on Idris' record came back that his license was suspended.

While investigating a 911 hangup just before 4 p.m., an Aurora County deputy returned to the Coffee Cup, where a clerk reported Idris had stolen a drink, consumed it and threw it away. The clerk also reported he had attempted to make entry into a vehicle, even shaking it when it wouldn't open. He was charged in Aurora County with attempted criminal entry of a motor vehicle, petty theft, driving while suspended and failure to report an accident. He was later released on a personal recognizance bond.

Story continues

Just 19 hours after Idris' arrest in Aurora County, at approximately 11 a.m. on Feb. 1, police in Mitchell were advised of a possible burglary in progress at a church in the 1200 block of West 23rd Avenue.

The reporting party told dispatch that a door appeared to have been kicked in and they could see at least one person inside. Upon arrival, an arrest affidavit alleges Idris was hiding in a maintenance closet, holding a door shut.

Through an investigation, officers allege Idris had used a rock to smash open the church's glass door at some time after 8 p.m. the night before — fewer than four hours after he had been taken into custody in Plankinton.

The affidavit alleges that while Idris was inside the church, he urinated "in large amounts" on the bathroom floor, knocked over panels and riffed through a box. One officer wrote that it appeared Idris was attempting to steal items from the box when he was interrupted by the reporting party, which led him to hide in the closet.

After waiving his rights, Idris allegedly admitted to sleeping in the church overnight.

He was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and intentional damage to property.

Idris' charges in Aurora County have already been dismissed. His most serious charge remaining from any case is a Class 5 felony, punishable by five years in prison plus a $10,000 fine.

He's set to appear before a Davison County judge on Feb. 18, followed by an appearance in Hanson County on March 16.