Aberdeen man charged with arson in connection to Cecil County house fire

Jul. 1—An Aberdeen man has been charged with arson in connection to a fire at a Cecil County home about two weeks ago, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Isaaiah Rasuwl Darby, 26, of the 300 block of Seagull Drive, was charged with arson and is accused of setting multiple fires within a Port Deposit home and fleeing the scene nearly two weeks ago.

He was charged with first-degree arson, second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, and destruction of property over $1,000.

He is being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bail, the office reported. Online court records show he was denied bail at a hearing in Cecil County District Court on Wednesday.

Just before 6 p.m. June 16, the Perryville Volunteer Fire Company and other departments responded to the 100 block of Craigtown Road in Port Deposit for a reported dwelling fire, the fire marshal's office reported.

When firefighters arrived, Darby was throwing various items out of the home. He eventually left it and was evaluated by EMS. Firefighters who entered the home extinguished multiple fires and turned off a gas stove that was left on.

Darby later fled the scene before investigators arrived, the fire marshal said.

Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested him Tuesday without incident.