Aberdeen man charged with attempted murder related to nonfatal shooting in Edgewood earlier this month

Apr. 26—An Aberdeen man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder as police continue to investigate a nonfatal shooting that occurred April 18 in Edgewood.

Niles Richard Alleyne, 18, of the 300 block of Bevard Court, is being charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and other related charges, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Alleyne turned himself in Monday at the Harford County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail, according to the sheriff's office. Online court records are not yet available. It's unclear if Alleyne has an attorney.

No other charges have been filed in relation to the shooting as of Monday afternoon, police said, but deputies are continuing to investigate.

Deputies were called to the area of Harford Square Drive in Edgewood just after 6 p.m. April 18 for multiple reports of a shooting. In the area of F Court, deputies found evidence of a shooting, but no victims.

Around the same time, Maryland State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hanson Road and Woodbridge Center way, less than a mile away. Three men, were found near one of the vehicles involved in the crash, all suffering from injuries, police said.

One of the men, Garfield Smith III, 29, of Middle River, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. All three were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center to be treated, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Detective Berg, with the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3302. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7LOCKUP.