Aberdeen man charged with attempted murder related to nonfatal shooting in Edgewood earlier this month
Apr. 27—An 18-year-old from Aberdeen has been arrested and charged with attempted murder as police continue to investigate a nonfatal shooting that occurred April 18 in Edgewood.
Niles Richard Alleyne, of the 300 block of Bevard Court, is being charged with three counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other related firearms charges, according to online court records and the Harford County Sheriff's Office.
Alleyne turned himself in Monday at the Harford County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail, according to the sheriff's office. A bail review hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
Cassandra Beverly is representing Alleyne for the bail review. She did not have a comment on the case when reached by phone.
No one else has been charged in relation to the shooting, police said, but the sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the incident.
Police charged Alleyne after a forensics examination of the car he was driving the night of the shooting showed bullets were fired through the windshield from inside the car, according to charging documents filed in Harford County District Court.
Deputies were called to the 1400 block of Harford Square Drive in Edgewood just after 6 p.m. April 18 for multiple reports of a shooting, according to charging documents. There they found numerous shell casings for three different types of ammunition, the documents state.
Two houses in the 1300 and 1400 blocks of Harford Square Drive were also struck with bullets, police said. No one inside the buildings was injured, police said.
Around the same time, Maryland State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hanson Road and Woodbridge Center way, less than a mile away. Three men were found near one of the vehicles involved in the crash, all suffering from injuries, police said.
One of the men, Garfield Smith III, 29, of Middle River, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. All three were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center to be treated, police said. Two of the men, one from Aberdeen and another from Havre de Grace, were treated and immediately released. Smith stayed at the hospital for treatment for his gunshot wound, police said; it was not immediately clear Tuesday afternoon whether he had been released from the hospital.
Smith and the two others were fleeing the scene of the shooting in a Jeep Cherokee when the driver ran a red light on Hanson Road and another vehicle with right-of-way struck the Jeep, according to police. No one in the second vehicle was injured, police said.
A witness at Harford Square Drive directed deputies to a second crime scene in the area of F Court, according to charging documents. The witness told police that a second vehicle, a silver Acura, had been involved in the shooting and had been abandoned when three males ran from the car, according to the charging documents.
The Acura had a flat tire and several bullet holes in the windshield, hood and body of the car, police said. Several shell casings and a cellphone were found near the vehicle, according to the documents.
The Acura was registered to Alleyne, according to the charging documents, and the phone recovered near the car also contained "owner specific information pertaining to Niles Alleyne."
Forensics examination of the Acura indicated several shots were fired through the windshield from inside the car and shell casings were found in the interior of the vehicle, according to the documents.
Alleyne contacted police the day after the shooting and told them he was leaving his uncle's house in Harford Square when he heard a gunshot and realized a bullet had struck the window of his Acura, causing him to duck and swerve the car, according to the documents.
He told police "there were a lot of people out there," and speculated he may have been in the crossfire, the documents state. Alleyne also told police he struck a pole while fleeing the scene.
Videos obtained during the investigation showed portions of the shooting and the Acura colliding with a street light, according to the documents.
Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Detective Berg, with the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3302. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7LOCKUP.