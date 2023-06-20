Aberdeen man charged with detonating homemade explosives after Pokémon cards help identify suspect

Jun. 20—An Aberdeen man was arrested and charged Thursday after several mysterious explosions shook an Aberdeen neighborhood for the past several weeks.

At around 3:30 a.m., following a loud explosion, Aberdeen police officers responded to the South Rogers and James Street area. This was the same neighborhood in which residents have reported hearing explosions in the middle of the night since mid-May, according to a release by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Officers discovered a crater near a wood line littered with Pokémon cards. One of the officers recalled recently having arrested Jeremiah E. Burnette, 34, of South Rogers Street. Burnette had a stack of Pokémon cards with him.

A resident had called the Aberdeen Police Department on Wednesday to report he had argued with Burnette, who ended the conversation saying, "Boom." The same person found a Pokémon card on his front step a few days later, the release said.

Police officers discovered several Pokémon cards and wrappers in the area as well as other evidence connecting Burnette to the explosion. Deputy state fire marshals and bomb technicians, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Explosive Detection K9 Rosie responded to the scene. With the assistance of the Harford County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team, a search warrant was conducted at Burnette's home, where several packages of Pokémon cards were found. Burnette was taken into custody.

Authorities said Burnette told investigators he was the one who had detonated the devices. Investigators describe the devices as illegally manufactured explosives, commonly called M-80s, which are federally banned. They can cause hand, eye and facial injuries, and hearing loss, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Burnette was charged with two counts of possessing a destructive device and two counts of using a destructive device. Burnette was taken to Harford County Detention Center and released after posting a $10,000 personal unsecured bond.

Burnette gave no specific reason for detonating the explosives. There is no evidence of Burnette being affiliated with any group posing a threat to national security, and no injuries occurred during the explosions, the state fire marshal's office said.

The investigation is ongoing.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 11 at 1 p.m. at the Harford District Court.