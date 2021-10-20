Aberdeen man charged with killing Tupelo man

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read

Oct. 20—TUPELO — A Monroe County man was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the Friday morning death of a Tupelo man.

Tupelo police were called to the 300 block of Beasley Drive around 3 a.m. Oct. 15 for an injured person needing unspecified medical help. When officers arrived, the medics were attending to an unresponsive 45-year-old man. The preliminary investigation indicated that the victim had been involved in some type of physical altercation.

The male was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room where he later died. Due to the suspicious nature of the victim's injuries, a death investigation was initiated.

Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said the initial information indicated that the victim, whose last known address was on Monument Street in Tupelo, and the suspect were known to each other and had been out with a group earlier in the evening.

"At some point after stopping at a residence in the 3000 block of Beasley the physical altercation occurred," McDougald said. "Specifics as to what started the disturbance are still being investigated."

The suspect in the death investigation was located Monday by Tupelo police and the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. Don Cornelius Gilleylen, 45, of Aberdeen, was taken into custody without incident.

He has been charged with manslaughter, for now. During his Tuesday, Oct. 19 initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $250,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Tupelo police at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

william.moore@djournal.com

