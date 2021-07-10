Aberdeen man charged with second-degree murder in connection to 17-year-old's stabbing death in Bel Air

Jul. 10—A 17-year-old was fatally stabbed in a Bel Air parking lot behind his home early Thursday, and an Aberdeen man has been charged in his death, according to police and court records.

Frank George Hudson 3rd, 19 of Aberdeen, was charged in connection to the fatal stabbing of Christopher Jacob Kerfoot, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Hudson is charged with one count of second-degree murder and is being held without bond pending a Monday bail review hearing, according to electronic court records. He confessed to stabbing Kerfoot after he said the teenager attacked him, according to charging documents.

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Athens Court at approximately 5 a.m. Thursday for the report of a stabbing and found Kerfoot in his home suffering from two stab wounds to the chest, according to charging documents filed in Harford County District Court. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Deputies found Kerfoot in the basement of the house where he lived with his mother, stepfather and brother, with a trail of blood leading to the Half Pint Sports Pub and Grill, which is in a shopping center behind Kerfoot's house, the documents state.

Kerfoot's brother told deputies that he woke up around 5 a.m. to the sound of the 17-year-old banging on the sliding glass door to the home's basement.

The relative "stated that the victim was bent over and kept saying 'Frank did it,'" the documents state.

Kerfoot's brother told deputies that they only knew one Frank, who drove a distinctive Ford Focus with a large spoiler on the trunk, according to charging documents. He also provided a description of Hudson and his Snapchat account, which is how he said Kerfoot would talk to Hudson.

Deputies pinpointed Hudson through a database and showed a picture of him to Kerfoot's brother, who confirmed that was the Frank he knew, the documents state.

Investigators were able to access Kerfoot's phone and found he had sent a Snapchat message to Hudson at approximately 4:15 a.m. with a map location of an M&T Bank in the shopping center behind his residence, the documents state. It is within walking distance of the Half Pint Sports Pub and Grill.

According to the documents, Hudson replied to the message at 4:46 a.m., saying he was still waiting in his car because he knew Kerfoot had to "sneak out."

In an interview with detectives, Hudson admitted to stabbing Kerfoot in the chest, saying Kerfoot came up to his car and started punching, choking and grabbing him, according to court documents.

"Hudson stated that [Kerfoot] grabbed him and pulled Hudson from his vehicle," the documents state.

Hudson told police that he managed to grab his pocketknife from the car as he was being pulled out and was able to open it. He said he feared he would be attacked again and that Kerfoot was going to steal his belongings, the documents state, so he stabbed Kerfoot in the chest and chased him away from the car.

Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff's Office, said that the reason the two were meeting was still under investigation.

No attorney is listed for Hudson in electronic court records.

News of Kerfoot's death drew quick reaction online. Messages posted to Kerfoot's online obituary remembered him as a happy, gentle person.

Andrew Ledergerber, 17, said he first met Kerfoot while playing basketball at the C. Milton Wright High School courts. He remembered Kerfoot being friendly and brave — not afraid to stick up for the people around him.

"He was just like a good guy," Ledergerber said. "Every time you felt down, he was always there to put a smile on your face."

Ledergerber said Kerfoot went to C. Milton Wright High School and was a rising senior.

Harford County Public Schools did not respond to messages for comment.