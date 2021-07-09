Aberdeen man charged with second-degree murder in connection to 17-year-old's stabbing death in Bel Air

Jul. 9—An Aberdeen man has been charged in connection to the Thursday stabbing death of a 17-year-old in Bel Air, according to court documents.

Frank George Hudson 3rd, 19 of Aberdeen, was identified as a suspect and charged in connection to the fatal stabbing of Christopher Jacob Kerfoot, the Harford County Sheriff's Office reported Friday. At around 5:05 p.m. Thursday, a search and seizure warrant was executed on Hudson's home in Aberdeen, and he was arrested.

Hudson is charged with one count of second-degree murder and is being held without bond pending a Monday bail review hearing.

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Athens Court at approximately 5 a.m. Thursday for the report of a stabbing and found Kerfoot, 17 of Bel Air, in his residence suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body, the office reported.

Despite emergency lifesaving efforts from deputies and medics, Kerfoot was pronounced dead shortly after deputies' arrival, the office reported.

Initial investigation suggests Kerfoot was stabbed in the area of Amyclae Drive between Agora Drive and North Fountain Green Road before going to his home where deputies found him, the office reported.

According to the office, Kerfoot and Hudson knew each other and had arranged a meeting on the 1200 block of Athens Court. At some point, there was a struggle, and Hudson stabbed Kerfoot, the office reported.

This story will be updated.