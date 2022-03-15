Aberdeen man convicted for having guns and large amounts of fentanyl

Mar. 15—Adrian Lamar Goodwin, 36, of Aberdeen was convicted March 9 of possession of five grams or more of fentanyl and possession of a regulated firearm after conviction of a disqualifying crime, according to a news release from Albert J. Peisinger Jr., the State's Attorney for Harford County.

In February 2020, the Harford County Narcotics Task Force began investigating a drug trafficking organization in Harford County, according to the news release. From surveillance, the task force determined the organization was moving cocaine from Tucson, Arizona, into Harford County for redistribution. Multiple co-conspirators were involved, including Goodwin, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators identified several residences used daily by the co-conspirators, including a house at 620 S. Freedom Lane in Havre de Grace where detectives observed numerous actions consistent with the drug trade, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators observed Goodwin at the house frequently and saw that he was one of two people who had a key to this house. Investigators said Goodwin was the only individual who spent the night at the home between April and May 2020.

On May 12, 2020, investigators carried out a search and seizure warrant on the residence, and found Goodwin inside one of the bedrooms. In the bedroom, they found an unlabeled prescription pill bottle containing 69 greenish pills with a weight of approximately 7.5 grams, which the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division later determined was fentanyl, according to the release. Investigators also found a bag containing three handguns and ammunition in the other bedroom.

Goodwin was sentenced to 20 years, with all but 14 suspended; the first five years are to be served without the possibility of parole for possession of five grams or more of fentanyl. He was also sentenced to five years without the possibility of parole for possession of a regulated firearm after having been convicted of second degree assault in 2009, which is a disqualifying crime, according to Deputy State's Attorney Mia Marosy.

"According to the U. S. Drug Enforcement Administration, a fatal dose of fentanyl is approximately two milligrams, making it one of the most dangerous narcotics illegally trafficked today," Peisinger said. "The actions of the Harford County Narcotics Task Force have saved many lives by taking off of the streets enough fentanyl to kill thousands of people and removing the drug dealer responsible from our community."