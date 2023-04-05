Aberdeen man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in stabbing death of Bel Air teen

Apr. 4—An Aberdeen man was convicted Monday in the Circuit Court for Harford County of voluntary manslaughter in the 2021 stabbing death of a Bel Air teen.

On July 8, 2021, Harford County Sheriff's Office investigated the fatal stabbing of Christopher Kerfoot, 17, near his home in the 1200 block of Agora Drive in Bel Air.

During the a five-day jury trial of Frank George Hudson III, evidence was presented before Judge Diane Adkins-Tobin that established Kerfoot's brother was awakened shortly before 5 a.m. at their home in the 1200 block of Athens Court and found Kerfoot suffering from stab wounds to his upper torso, according to a news release from the Harford County State's Attorney's Office.

Before dying, Kerfoot told his brother "Frank did it." The investigation identified Hudson, 21, as the suspect. Police said both brothers knew Hudson.

Hudson was arrested at his residence in the 1400 block of Pannell Drive on July 8, 2021, where a knife was located in a nearby Dumpster, according to the release.

Following his arrest, Hudson was interviewed by Harford County Sheriff's Office investigators and stated that he believed he was meeting a juvenile female who he had been communicating with on the Snapchat social media app. Hudson testified in his own defense that the victim approached him, instead of the female, and a physical altercation took place inside and outside of Hudson's vehicle.

Kerfoot was stabbed three times and bitten on the upper left arm by Hudson before fleeing on foot and arriving at his residence nearby, where he succumbed to his injuries, the release said.

Forensic evidence determined that Kerfoot's DNA was found on Hudson's driver's side door, and Hudson's DNA was found on the knife recovered near his home.

A digital forensic analysis of Kerfoot's phone revealed that it had been recently used to message Hudson using the female's name to arrange the meeting at that location, according to the release.

Hudson faces up to 10 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and an additional three years for carrying a concealed dangerous weapon.

After the verdict, Assistant State's Attorney Jeremy Brooks asked Judge Adkins-Tobin to continue to hold Hudson at the Harford County Detention Center without bail.

"Nothing can bring Christopher Kerfoot back, but today's verdict is justice for Christopher and for his family that was present for the entire trial," said State's Attorney Alison M. Healey in a statement after the verdict. "This was a difficult case to try without eyewitnesses, but my office will always vigorously pursue truth and justice with the use of the physical evidence. I commend our prosecutors and staff in this case for preparing this case for trial so quickly after having it reassigned to them following the beginning of my term in office in January. It demonstrates their skill, work ethic and tenacity."

Judge Adkins-Tobin ordered that a pre-sentence investigation and a psychological evaluation be conducted on Hudson for consideration during sentencing and stated that sentencing will be scheduled in approximately six weeks, according to the release.