Aberdeen man pleads guilty to attempted second-degree murder for March 2022 shooting

Oct. 12—An Aberdeen man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for a March 2022 shooting in Aberdeen.

Sean Leigh Sconion, 33, pleaded guilty in Harford County Circuit Court to attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and illegal possession of a regulated firearm by a felon in the shooting of Anthony Glover Jr., at TB3 Bar & Grill, 705 S. Philadelphia Blvd., in Aberdeen on March 4, 2022.

According to a news release from the Harford State's Attorney's Office, officers from the Aberdeen Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at TB3, and found Glover with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview for emergency treatment.

A video from TB3 showed Glover opening the front door of the bar, allowing Sconion to exit. The two had a verbal exchange related to Glover holding the door open for Sconion before both individuals entered the bar. Sconion left the bar through the door a short time later followed closely by Glover. Sconion was seen retrieving a handgun from his waistband, turning toward Glover and firing two rounds at him at close range, the release said.

Judge Paul W. Ishak accepted the plea agreement and imposed a a sentence of 55 years, suspending all but 25 years, on the three charges. Ishak ordered that Sconion must serve five years of the sentence without the possibility of parole, the release said.

Sconion will be on five years of supervised probation when he is released. Sconion's lawyers, Bruce Andres and Lauren Kemper, were not available for comment.

"Once again, the State's Attorney's Office for Harford County under my administration was able to remove a violent offender from the city of Aberdeen and Harford County," said Harford County State's Attorney Alison M. Healey. "Despite the horrific actions of the defendant in this case, I am sincerely grateful that the victim recovered from his injuries. The substantial and meaningful sentence in this case, in large part, is credited to the cooperation of the victim, who thankfully recovered from his injuries, and the hard work of the members of the Aberdeen Police Department during the investigation. This sentence structure ensures that the defendant serves as much time as possible with consecutive sentences and a portion of it being without the possibility of parole."

Healey's office did not provide further information on the victim.