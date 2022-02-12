Aberdeen man pleads guilty to gambling away a Baltimore nonprofit's grant funds

Feb. 11—An Aberdeen man pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to federal charges of filing a false tax return and wire fraud after gambling away funds intended for a nonprofit organization for youths in Baltimore, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Tyrone Sherrod owned a nonprofit in Baltimore City that provided after-school and summer education, as well as sports programs, to a local elementary school from 2015 to 2019. In 2015, Sherrod applied for a grant from the U.S. Department of Education to help fund these programs, and was awarded about $1.1 million that would be paid over three years.

Between 2016 and 2018, Sherrod electronically submitted 19 false project invoice summaries that detailed payroll registers, receipts and budget summaries, according to the Justice Department. These summaries showed a payroll of more than $746,000, when the nonprofit's actual payroll during that time was closer to $212,000. These false summaries overstated the number of hours worked, wages earned and time periods of employment.

"Sherrod gambled away federal grant funding intended to uplift Baltimore youth," said Erek L. Barron, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland. "Our office will continue to prosecute individuals who blatantly misappropriate federal funds intended for our youth and communities and use it to line their own pockets."

According to his plea agreement, Sherrod lost much of the grant money through casino gambling. From 2016 to 2018, his gambling losses were around $547,000. During the same period, Sherrod withdrew $552,405 in cash from one casino's ATM.

In one instance, on March 5, 2018, Sherrod's nonprofit received $39,747.29 in grant funds. The same day, Sherrod wrote three checks to cash totaling $28,500. Later that day, Sherrod entered a Maryland gambling casino and lost $34,345, according to the plea agreement.

Sherrod also hired a certified public accountant to help prepare his tax returns but provided fraudulent statements and did not inform the CPA of the grant funding, according to the Justice Department. Because he underreported his gross receipts, Sherrod owed more than $148,000 in taxes.

Sherrod faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison with three years of supervised release on the wire fraud charge. He also faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison for filing a false tax return. His sentencing is scheduled for June 17.