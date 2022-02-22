Aberdeen man receives 20 years on federal child pornography possession charge

An Aberdeen man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to a federal charge that he had child pornography in his possession.

Charles Chambers, 35, will be on supervised release for 10 years following his prison term. He was fined $5,000 and must pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. He was sentenced Feb. 15 by U.S. District Judge Charles B. Kornmann.

The conviction stems from Feb. 23, 2021, when Chambers accessed hundreds of digital files containing child pornography into his KIK Messenger account, according to court paperwork. Chambers used his cellphone to access the files via the internet.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 6, 2021, and pleaded guilty in November.

It's not the first such offense for Chambers. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of child pornography and one count of solicitation of a minor in state court.

The solicitation charge stemmed from Chambers responding to a Craigslist ad that was posted by a state Division of Criminal Investigation agent who took training on how to catch people who solicit minors, then Brown County State's Attorney Chris White said at the time. He said the phony ad mentioned that the person who placed it was watching kids and wondered if anybody was interested in hanging out in Huron. Chambers never went to Huron, but did attempt to solicit the fictitious kids, White said in 2015.

Chambers was released from prison in December 2020 and was on parole when the new charges were filed.

