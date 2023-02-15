Aberdeen man sentenced to 25 years in murder case

Feb. 14—ABERDEEN — An Aberdeen man has been sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for a 2021 shooting that claimed a man's life.

Terrance Raheem Smith pleaded guilty to murder in Monroe County Circuit Court this week. Judge Michael Mills Jr. sentenced him to serve the sentence day-for-day.

In addition to his time to be served, Smith was sentenced to 15 years suspended and five years probation.

The victim in the shooting case was 27-year-old Jamie Smith Young.

Monroe County 911 was called by a resident to an address alongside N. Matubba Street at 2:14 a.m. on June 24, 2021, who reported his nephew was shot by someone who entered the home.

Coroner Alan Gurley said after the incident, Young was dead on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

Smith was arrested and charged with murder by the Aberdeen Police Department.