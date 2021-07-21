Aberdeen man sought in connection with burglary, asault

Jul. 21—An Aberdeen man is being sought by local authorities after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted a 32-year-old man.

Hoquiam Police Department Deputy Chief Joe Strong said in a post to social media on Tuesday morning that the assault was reported just after 5 a.m. Police responded to the location in the 100 block of Cub Lane in west Hoquiam.

Arriving officers learned the 27-year-old suspect had allegedly forced open a door to the residence while armed with a machete. The victim confronted the suspect and an altercation ensued.

Strong noted there is a valid court order prohibiting the suspect from being within 1,000 feet of the residence.

The victim suffered minor cuts and abrasions. However, no additional medical attention was required. The suspect was last seen running into a wooded area near the Grizzly Den.

He is described as a white male, about 5'11" tall, weighing 190 pounds, and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time. The machete was recovered at the scene.

Officers from the Aberdeen Police Department assisted with the incident, as did an apprehension K-9 from the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office.

The suspect is wanted on suspicion of Burglary, Assault 2nd, Violation of a Restraining Order, and for an outstanding felony warrant out of the Washington State Department of Corrections. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information on this investigation is encouraged to contact the 911 dispatch center's nonemergency number at (360) 533-8765.