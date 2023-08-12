Aberdeen PD asking for help identifying suspect

The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect.

Police said an incident occurred on Wednesday around 4 p.m. at a Walmart.

They said the suspect left the store in a newer charcoal gray, crew cab truck hauling something yellow in the bed of the truck.

Police have not said what the incident is or released any further information.

If you have any information regarding the person contact Officer Brandi Slater at bslater@aberdeenwa.gov.