Aberdeen police ask for help locating armed and dangerous man in connection with shooting

Aberdeen Police are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous who is a person of interest in a shooting that occurred Sunday evening.

Ricky Logan, a 31-year-old Aberdeen man, is the person of interest.

At about 5 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a report of a shooting that had just occurred in the 300 block of East State Street in downtown Aberdeen.

Officers arrived to find a 32-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers started providing emergency care while securing the area for medic units to respond. The 32-year-old male was transported to Grays Harbor Regional Hospital.

Aberdeen detectives were called in while patrol officers checked the area for the suspect. Through the investigation, officers received information identifying Logan as the person of interest.

Aberdeen Police ask that anyone who has seen Logan or has information about his location call 911.