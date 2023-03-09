Aberdeen Police charge mother with assaulting student at Aberdeen Middle School

Mar. 8—Aberdeen Police arrested a parent Tuesday and charged her with second-degree assault after alleging that she trespassed on school grounds and assaulted a student at Aberdeen Middle School.

Kelly Sadik, 41, entered Aberdeen Middle School after checking in with the office via the outside intercom at approximately 8:15 a.m., according to a police news release.

Instead of going directly to the office to formally sign in, Sadik walked to the seventh grade area of the school and confronted a student over alleged harassment of her daughter, according to the release.

The verbal confrontation escalated when Sadik grabbed the arm of the student when the student attempted to walk away, according to the news release.

The child suffered a minor injury in the incident, police said.

Officers responded to the school and arrested Sadik, charging her with second-degree assault and trespassing. Sadik was transported to the Harford County Detention Center for processing.

The District Court for Harford County's Civil System issued a peace order requiring Sadik to stay away and refrain from contacting the student.

Her next court hearing is March 14 at 10:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for Harford County Public Schools said the school system would not comment on the incident.