Aberdeen Police Department investigating fatal shooting

Sep. 11—The Aberdeen Police Department is investigating fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon.

At 2:04 p.m., officers responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at a residence in the 500 block of Walker Street. Upon arrival, they located Darius Pittman, 23, suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The investigation is being handled as a homicide. Police are not providing further details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Shoffstall at 410-272-2121.