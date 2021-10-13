Aberdeen Police Department investigating shooting

Oct. 13—ABERDEEN — Two people are listed in stable condition following an Oct. 11 shooting at an apartment complex alongside S Thayer Avenue, and authorities are still searching for the suspect.

"There were some females fighting outside in the parking lot, and somebody started shooting. Two people were injured," said Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert.

He said the incident happened at approximately 10:30 p.m.

One victim is at North Mississippi Medical Center, and the other one is being treated at a Memphis hospital, according to Shumpert.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the Aberdeen Police Department at 369-6454 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-530-7151.