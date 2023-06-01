Aberdeen police officer seriously injured in head-on collision; other driver charged with DUI

Jun. 1—An off-duty Aberdeen police officer was seriously injured after his vehicle was struck head-on while he was driving to work Sunday morning.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., Newark, Delaware, police responded to a report of a serious vehicle crash on Christina Parkway in Newark, in the area of the Amtrak railroad bridge east of Elkton Road.

Aberdeen Police Department Acting Cpl. James Haddix was driving to work from his home in Delaware when a driver police say was impaired by alcohol crashed into his vehicle, according to the Aberdeen Police Department's Facebook post.

An investigation at the scene determined that Johnathan Hendricks, 24, of Middletown, Delaware, was driving his 2008 Toyota Tacoma eastbound on Christina Parkway. Haddix was driving his 2017 Ford Taurus was westbound on Christina Parkway. The vehicles collided head-on, according to a news release by the Newark Police Department.

It took 45 minutes for Haddix to be extricated from his vehicle. He was transported to ChristianaCare Hospital by ambulance, where he remains in serious but stable condition, according to Newark police.

Haddix, an Army veteran, is a member of the Mountain Bike Unit and honor guard with the Aberdeen Police Department. A GiveSendGo campaign to raise money for Haddix's family has been set up by Aberdeen Police Department Ofc. Joshua Shoffstall. As of Thursday, almost $8,000 has been raised toward the $10,000 goal.

The husband and father of five "has a long road to recovery, as he will likely undergo several lengthy reconstructive surgeries," according to a statement on the campaign page.

"We were in shock when we heard about the accident," Aberdeen Police Department Chief Henry Trabert said Wednesday. "When you look at the photos of the car, it's hard to believe someone would survive that, but Haddix did. I believe his fight for survival is in his will to survive for himself and his family. The rescue squad in Newark did an exceptional job. He is in great spirit, surrounded by his family, friends and fellow police officers. We are helping his family at this time."

Hendricks was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, and given a traffic ticket before he was was released without bail to receive medical treatment at ChristianaCare Hospital, according to Newark Police Department Lt. Andrew Lubin. A court date for Hendricks has not been set.

An investigation by the Newark Police Department Traffic Unit is still underway to determine the circumstances of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Cpl. Aston at (302) 366-7100, extension 3414, or waston@newark.de.us. Additional methods for providing information to Newark Police can be found on the department's tips page.