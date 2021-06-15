Aberdeen shooting claims 1 life

Jun. 15—ABERDEEN — An early morning shooting Tuesday claimed the life of an Aberdeen man.

According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, George Deon Williams, 37, was shot at his residence at 400 S. Hickory St., which is four blocks south of the Aberdeen Police Department.

"I was called to the above address to find Mr. Williams deceased in the driveway of his home due to a gunshot wound. The alleged shooter was not on scene but was picked up shortly after outside the city by Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies and transported to the Aberdeen Police Department," Gurley stated in a press release.

The time of the incident was 12:45 a.m.

Williams' body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner's office in Pearl for an autopsy. Due to the current backlog of autopsies and the shortages of medical examiners, it will be several days before the autopsy will be conducted, according to the press release.

Acting Aberdeen Assistant Police Chief Chris Dobbins is expected to release more information on the case later in the day.