Aberdeen woman charged in drive-by highway shooting Saturday near Parkston

Mar. 23—PARKSTON, S.D. — An Aberdeen woman is facing 15 years in prison after authorities say she shot at another vehicle while driving down South Dakota Highway 37.

Gabriella Eisa, 38, of Aberdeen, was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, authorities received a report of shots fired involving two vehicles on SD 37 south of Parkston. The reporting party said their red Nissan Rogue was struck by a bullet that was fired from a black SUV.

The caller said while driving southbound, they observed the northbound SUV slow down before Eisa, the driver of the SUV, displayed a firearm and shot at the victim's vehicle before continuing north toward Parkston.

Officers from the Parkston Police Department and the Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office were able to locate the vehicle and detain Eisa without issue. During a search of the car, authorities located a firearm.

Eisa allegedly admitted to firing at the reporting party, but said she thought she was being chased by someone.

Returning to the scene of the shooting, police were able to locate a bullet entry point in the Nissan Rogue, as well as one spent shell casing in the roadway.

Eisa was placed under arrest and booked into the Davison County jail. She made her initial appearance in a Hutchinson County courtroom on Monday, but did not enter a plea. Her next court appearance has not yet been set.

In January 2021, Eisa was convicted in Brown County on one count of reckless use of weapons, a misdemeanor for which she served no jail time and paid a fine of $346.

If convicted, Eisa faces up to 15 years in prison plus a $30,000 fine.