Aberdeen woman convicted of preparing false tax returns claiming more than $1.1 million in fraudulent refunds

Jul. 2—A Harford County woman was found guilty preparing false tax returns for three District of Columbia residents, claiming more than $1.1 million fraudulent refunds, the Department of Justice announced.

Charese Johnson, who operated Prodigy Accounting Services out of her home in Aberdeen, was convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Washington, D.C.

Johnson filed falsely amended income tax returns in 2014 for three District of Columbia taxpayers that fraudulently claimed large refunds based upon fake refundable credits and withholdings that had never been paid to the IRS, according to a news release from the DOJ.

Johnson's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 17, and she faces a maximum of three years on each of the three counts. A federal judge will determine her sentence after considering sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.