Aberdeen woman sentenced to 25 years for 2022 stabbing at gas station

Sep. 5—An Aberdeen woman was sentenced Friday to a 25-year jail term in the stabbing last year of another woman at a service station in an apparent dispute over money.

Ieshia Smiley, 40, was convicted in April of first- and second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault in the stabbing on the afternoon of Oct. 27 at the Exxon service station at 7 N. Philadelphia Blvd. She faced up to 25 years in prison for first-degree assault and 25 years on the conspiracy charge. The second-degree assault conviction was merged into the first-degree assault charge for purposes of sentencing, according to the Harford County State's Attorney's Office. Smiley also faced a violation of probation charge for an unrelated first-degree assault.

Officers initially met with Smiley and a co-defendant, Trish Taylor, also of Aberdeen, who acknowledged being in a fight with the victim, Jessica Murphy, 28. Witnesses testified that Smiley and Taylor approached Murphy as she was leaving the gas station and confronted her about $10. Smiley and Taylor then began to attack Murphy using a knife and what were believed to be brass knuckles, the county state's attorney's office said.

A portion of the incident was captured on the service station's video surveillance system and introduced at trial in Harford County Circuit Court. Three knives were recovered at the scene near Smiley and Taylor, with one containing a strand of hair on it that was the same color as Murphy's, the release said. The victim was believed to have been stabbed in the head two times, suffering lacerations, a contusion to her forehead and the loss of three teeth, the county state's attorney's office said.

Since Smiley had previously been convicted of two violent crimes in 2011 and 2020, including first- and second-degree assault, Maryland legislation permitted the state to seek a mandatory minimum sentence to be served without the possibility of parole on the conviction for first-degree assault, according to the county state's attorney's office.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Bowen sentenced Smiley to 50 years with all but 25 years suspended and no possibility of parole. When Smiley is released, she will be on five years of supervised probation.

"My administration will pursue maximum sentences on repeat violent offenders whenever possible," said Harford State's Attorney Alison M. Healey in a statement after sentencing. "Ms. Smiley's sentence ensures that the people of Aberdeen and Harford County are safer than when she was in our community. Mandatory minimum sentences for crimes of violence are a critical tool to prosecutors and necessary to be requested when applicable to preserve our public safety. We are thankful the Maryland legislature enacted and has maintained that statute."

Smiley's attorney, Colleen Mahoney, could not be reached for comment.

Smiley also has a pending violation of probation hearing related to a 2020 conviction for first-degree assault. That sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 28, where she faces additional incarceration.

Taylor, 39, has been charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and two dangerous weapon charges. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30.