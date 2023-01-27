Abilene alley shooting: Father is guilty of murder but not son in 2018 death of Howard

A 350th District Court jury of seven men and five women found Johnnie Dee Allen Miller guilty of murder but not his son in the 2018 shooting death of Aaron Howard in the alley behind the neighbors' home in west Abilene.

Both men shot at and struck Howard, the elder Miller with a handgun and his son, Michael Theodore Miller, with a shotgun.

The Millers were tried at the same time because each was charged with the same offense.

Punishment had been announced as 5 to 99 years, or life.

Howard was struck in the arm, torso and head during a Saturday morning argument in the alley, ignited by the removal of mattress from a trash container.

Paramedics, with police assisting, treated Howard at the scene and the 37-year-old man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. He later died.

John Miller and Michael Miller

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene alley shooting: Father guilty of murder, not son in killing