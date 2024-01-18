Abilene awaits news on the closing of a cold case murder after remains were discovered

Abilene is currently awaiting new information surrounding the closing of a nearly decade-old cold case. One week ago today, Texas Rangers arrested Michael Macias of Abilene in connection with the death of a missing person in Knox County.

Alleged murderer with a conscience?

On January 11, Macias "confessed to the murder of that missing person and told authorities where the person's remains were concealed for eight years," according to a press release. Authorities have yet to release the identity of the deceased but note that they "have been in contact with the missing person's family."

It remains to be seen why Macias confessed to the now eight-year-old murder.

After Macias' confession, the Texas Rangers were able to corroborate his story with physical and circumstantial evidence. The Rangers, along with the Munday Police Department were able to local the human skeletal remains just outside Munday, and the DNA report is currently pending.

The Texas Rangers originally began assisting the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in 2021 with this on-going investigation.

Macias is currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Knox County officials have been very tight-lipped about any details surrounding the case. When Abilene Reporter News reached out to the District Attorney's Office and the Sheriff's Office, neither had a comment on the case and only suggested to reach out to the Department of Public Safety.

When Reporter-News reached out to the Texas Rangers, Sgt. Marc Couch replied that "the Texas Rangers do not comment on ongoing investigations until the case has been adjudicated through the courts."

All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

