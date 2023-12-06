Abilene celebrates the holidays at Feast of Sharing with a full plate and full heart

With an organizational mission founded on the unwavering belief that each and every person counts, H-E-B is dedicated to its loyal customers and community.

Abilene Convention Center hosted the 19th annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing event for the community of Abilene on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

This free event invited everyone to enjoy a plate of Texas-style food, celebrate the holiday season and take advantage of free health services.

Sajada McClure takes a selfie with her 10-year-old son Chase while her other son Chanden, 6, and husband Travis eat during Tuesday’s H-E-B Feast of Sharing in the Abilene Convention Center Dec. 5, 2023. Thousands came for the free meal, now in its 19th year.

Jessicka Gonzales, H-E-B West Texas region Public Affairs, spoke on the qualities that makes Abilene exceptional.

“There is a special feeling when you come to Abilene. We have to remember we're in a community that has one store, right? So, it's about quality, not quantity and we're able to branch out and make an impact all over Abilene and more,” Gonzales stated. “So, to see that appreciation, and the commitment that our customers bring, and that the community brings to us, it's truly inspiring to see.”

Dyess Air Force Base, Boy Scouts and United Way of Abilene are just a few of the local organizations that partner with and support H-E-B’s cause and mission with Feast of Sharing.

“Working with our organizations who are well-connected within the community to be able to rally up that support. We couldn't do it without them. There's so many that come together to make this possible,” Gonzales said.

Stephanie Myers, a volunteer from Beltway Park Church, carries plates of food during Tuesday’s annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing at the Abilene Convention Center Dec. 5, 2023. This was the 19th year for the admission-free community dinner.

The physical wellness of customers is important to H-E-B, and they are committed to offering the best to its communities. With cold weather approaching, free flu shots were available for interested attendees.

“Our health and wellness program is something that we don't take lightly. We want to make sure that people get the protection that they need going into the cold, holiday season,” Gonzales said.

With an estimated 600 volunteers, Abilene Feast of Sharing estimated to serve over 5,000 people.

H-E-B wanted to provide a feast for those attending the event. As a company with Texas roots, culturally significant foods like brisket, sausage, potato salad and apple pie are just a few of the prepared foods for the meal.

“It's really important to us that we kind of bring Texas celebration and some flair to your plate that is enjoyed all-year-round. We just want to make sure that it's a nice, good home-cooked meal that people can really enjoy around the holidays,” Gonzales said.

Members of the Hardin-Simmons University Cowboy Band sing to diners during Tuesday’s H-E-B Feast of Sharing at the Abilene Convention Center Dec. 5, 2023. The event featured a variety of different musical performances during the four-hour community dinner.

Since Feast of Sharing was brought to Abilene nearly two decades ago, Gonzales said the event has grown and H-E-B will continue to go above and beyond for their customers.

“We’ve been able to repeat this process and just go bigger and better every year, and it's really exciting to be able to have everybody come together at the table and just share in this momentous occasion,” Gonzales stated.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Feast of Sharing brings out community to celebrate the holiday season