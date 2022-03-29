Abilene pedestrian killed by train Tuesday near North First Street

Abilene Fire Department personnel respond to the scene where a pedestrian was struck and killed by an eastbound train Tuesday. The victim was reported to be a man in his mid-40s, the accident happened near the Elm Creek trestle in the 3600 block of North First Street.

A 41-year-old Abilene man was killed when he was struck by a train around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Abilene police said.

Initial reports say the victim, identified as Jason Anthony, was on the tracks when he was hit by the train, the department said in a news release

Police are investigating.

The incident happened on the tracks just east of the Leggett Street crossover, police said.

Initial reports placed it directly behind the Boy Scout headquarters in the 3800 block of North First Street, near a small homeless camp that sits above the creek beside the train tracks.

The victim’s body was reportedly found in the creek beneath the train trestle, according to witnesses. The eastbound train reportedly stopped near Willis Street.

Anthony’s death is not the first pedestrian-train fatality this year.

On March 10, a 35-year-old Abilene man was killed when he was struck by a train south of the intersection of East Highway 80 and Judge Ely Boulevard.

An Abilene police officers speaks with a man along the train tracks near South First Street Tuesday to learn if he knew the victim who had died after being struck by the train behind them earlier in the day.

In late 2021, three pedestrian-train deaths were reported in a five-week period, the first in October, the last in mid-November.

