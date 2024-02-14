Abilene farmers & ranchers optimistic for wet spring

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Farmer’s Almanac says rain percentages are up in the Abilene area by a whole inch, as compared to last year’s numbers. A local expert says because of all the rain we’ve had, crops are doing quite well.

The past two summers continuously broke records with its high temperatures and droughts. But with more moisture in the air, the local agriculture industry is in high spirits.

“The main crop in the field is wheat right now, and it’s doing really well. The added moisture will be good for spring planted crops coming up here in a few months,” Steve Estes, the Taylor County extension agent for agriculture and natural resources told KTAB/KRBC.

The forecast of a wet spring is good news for local farmers and ranchers. They’ll be able to increase sources and feed for livestock. Adding to the food availability, ranchers are seeing water levels in their stock tanks increase- which are vital to their herds when those hot summer months hit.

Jimmy Wylie of Jackson Brothers Feed & Seed told KTAB/KRBC a good season for local farmers is a good season for his business, “Hay, always, every year, is a struggle. The more hay we can actually source here locally, that will help put some downward pressure, hopefully, on our hay supplies.”

“The greatest thing about rain in our part of the country is optimism,” Wylie added.

