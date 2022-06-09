Abilene grand jury indicts man in shooting 2 teens, killing 1

A Taylor County grand jury Thursday indicted a man for allegedly firing six gunshots at two teenagers, killing one, in March during a gun transaction.

Aashaud McVea was indicted on one count each for aggravated assault and murder in connection with the shooting that occurred about 12:45 a.m. March 29 in the 400 block of South La Salle Drive, according to court documents.

Aashaud McVea

Police found Isaiah Arellano, 19, on the ground with gunshot wounds. Arellano was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Arellano sustained four gunshot wounds, the documents stated.

Police discovered that a 16-year-old with at least two gunshot wounds had walked about a block to MetroCare ambulance services. He was transported to a hospital and initially listed in critical condition.

McVea was located in a house on the block where the shootings occurred. During an interview with officers at the police station, McVea, then 20, told police he was "doing a gun transaction with Arellano for a friend," the documents stated.

The court document did not clarify who was buying or selling a gun.

McVea said he got scared when Arellano allegedly displayed a gun while in the driver's seat of a vehicle. The younger victim was in the passenger's seat. The suspect allegedly told police that he shot the younger victim and then Arellano.

The court document also stated "the story provided by McVea was not supported by the evidence at the scene."

McVea has been in Taylor County Jail since his arrest. His bonds for the two charges total $300,000. He also has a bond for an unrelated charge of evading arrest, according to jail records.

Arellano's homicide was the fourth of the four in Abilene in 2022.

