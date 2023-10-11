Abilene High is controlling the ball
Abilene High is controlling the ball
Get your holiday shopping done early this year with these October Prime Day deals. Shop watches, headphones, blankets and more.
The SEC is reportedly looking into how Twitter (now X) a security issue in 2018 that led to users' personal information being exposed. The agency is looking into whether executives at the time managed the situation appropriately.
You can order Samsung's 2023 M8 smart monitor for $500. Usually $700, the display includes built-in streaming apps and smart-home and workspace features.
X competitor Bluesky is rolling out its latest release, version 1.52, with a number of changes, including those focused on improving the safety and security of its microblogging platform. The addition is an important step forward in terms of making Bluesky more competitive with larger networks like X, which have more robust security controls.
Hackett took a victory lap at Mile High before receiving the game ball in the visitors' locker room.
Scrub Daddy, pimple patches and an awesome upholstery cleaner: The 'net is gaga over these picks.
We had another fun day of college football.
Snap up an Echo Dot for over 50% off, a set of pillows for $70 off and a whole lot more.
The Novavax shot is being touted as a "traditional" alternative to Moderna and Pfizer.
Experts explain what to do with old cards, and how to keep track of future shots.
The defense of the fallen crypto star began on Wednesday as Sam Bankman-Fried's defense attorney argued that his client 'didn't intend to defraud anyone.'
Forza Motorsport finally returns six years after the last installment released. It has fantastic driving physics and AI, but lags in details and variety.
Ole Miss trailed for much of the second half.
Kansas unlocked a new way to score a TD on an option play.
Traction control is an electronic monitoring system that senses if a wheel (or multiple wheels) is spinning faster than it should and reduces power to regain grip.
The PGMOL admitted error following Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham on a disputed Luis Diaz first-half goal.
Many of the biggest brands in the sport face intriguing road tests this week. Could that be a recipe for some upsets?
A judge ended the 19-year legal agreement and said she was disturbed Oher was put under a conservatorship in the first place.
Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the most sacked quarterback in the FBS. Up next is USC.
Google is letting publishers opt out of their content being used as training data for AI models.