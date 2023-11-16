Abilene ISD announces new director of fine arts and elementary principal for January 2024

Abilene ISD announced the hiring of a new Executive Director of Fine Arts and principal of Austin Elementary School Thursday, Nov. 16.

Superintendent Dr. David Young announced Lacy Bruce as the new principal at Austin Elementary. She will begin in January 2024 succeeding outgoing principal Clay Johnson.

Young also announced that Johnson will serve as the district’s new Executive Director of Fine Arts starting in January 2024. Johnson will be succeeding current executive director Jay Lester who will be retiring from AISD and becoming the Director of Bands for Hardin-Simmons University.

As Lester moves into his new position, he is confident that Johnson will serve the district well in his new position.

“As I reflect on my career in public education as a music teacher and later an arts administrator, I have nothing but positive feelings,” said Lester. “As I transition into college teaching at Hardin-Simmons, my goal is to stay involved in the greater arts community of Abilene, AISD and Texas. Without hesitation, I welcome Clay Johnson as the new Executive Director of Fine Arts for AISD. His background has prepared him very well for the job and I have no doubt that he will continue the tradition of excellence that AISD fine arts has established over the years.”

Johnson has completed 20 years of service with AISD. He previously served as associate director and director for the Cooper High School band for 16 years before moving into campus administration with Bowie Elementary and Abilene High School.

During Johnson’s tenure at CHS, the band won 12 UIL Sweepstakes Awards and 14 CHS students were selected for the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State Honor Band. Outside of Abilene ISD, Johnson served as an adjunct professor of low brass at McMurray University and as a judge and clinician for UIL marching and concert bands and Region 6 middle school honor bands. His fine arts leadership experience includes chairing the fine arts department at CHS and acting as a fine arts liaison at AHS.

“Clay is the right person to lead Abilene ISD’s outstanding fine arts programs into the future,” said Young. “He brings a wealth of experience and excellence in education and the arts to this position. I am confident that our fine arts students and staff will continue to have every opportunity to succeed under his leadership.”

Johnson is thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve Abilene ISD in his new position.

“I look forward to promoting our outstanding programs and providing the best opportunities for fine arts students in AISD,” Johnson said. “Fine arts has been a bright spot in AISD for many years and I am excited to lead this department through its next chapter.”

As Johnson takes a seat in the fine arts department, Bruce will be upgrading her title from assistant principal of Austin Elementary to principal. Before moving into campus administration in 2021, Bruce taught second, third and fourth grade students at Johnston Elementary (later renamed Purcell Elementary).

Her experience includes special education instruction, grade level leadership and working on several committees (District of Innovation, Safe and Civil Schools, Campus Foundations, Gifted and Talented and emergency management). The superintendent expressed his faith in Bruce and her history of excellent instruction and leadership of faculty and campus administration.

“Lacy is well-prepared to step into the principalship at Austin Elementary School,” Young said. “She has a passion for building positive relationships with students, families and staff, as well as a track record of helping our kids grow academically, socially and emotionally. I know the Austin community will benefit tremendously from her continued leadership.”

The 13-year veteran of AISD schools shared she is eager to continue serving Austin Elementary in her new position come January 2024.

“Austin is a special place full of rich traditions and I am extremely excited for this opportunity,” Bruce said.

