Abilene ISD announces elementary principal updates for coming school year

The Abilene ISD on Friday announced the hiring of three elementary teachers for the 2022-23 school year.

They are:

► Austin: Clay Johnson

► Dyess: Janaye Wideman

► Thomas: Shannon Marshall

Johnson gets first posting

Johnson is the former, 14-year Cooper High band director who entered into administration and first was assigned to Bowie Elementary, where for three years he was an assistant principal.

He currently is an assistant principal across town at Abilene High, and has been with the district for 19 years.

“Clay Johnson brings valuable experience as both a program director and a campus

administrator," AISD Superintendent David Young said in a statement from the district.

Clay Johnson

An Oklahoma University graduate with a master's degree from the University of Michigan, he will succeed Allison Camp, who is leading the AISD's grade configuration study.

Wideman grew up in Air Force

Wideman currently is in her second year as the assistant principal at Stafford Elementary.

She has seven years of elementary school administrative experience, having served at three district campuses. She was instructional coordinator at Jackson and Jane Long elementaries.

The Abilene Christian University graduate taught for eight years at Reagan Elementary and for one year in the Coleman ISD. She has a master's degree from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Janaye Wideman.

She has been an educator for 16 years.

“Janaye has the unique ability to serve the Dyess community as an outstanding

educator who grew up in an Air Force family,” Young said.

Dyess was without a principal after current Principal Chad Drake was tabbed to lead Mann Middle School next school year.

Marshall brings experience to AISD

Marshall is new to the AISD, coming in January from Dalhart, where she was an elementary principal.

She currently is an English teacher at Clack Middle School.

Marshall has 10 years of experience in education, having also taught in the Levelland, Sundown and Boys Ranch districts.

She is an Angelo State University graduate, with a graduate degree from Lamar.

Shannon Marshall.

“We are fortunate to have an experienced and dedicated educator like Shannon in our

district,” Young said. “She brings a strong, instruction-focused mindset as evidenced by her return to the classroom this year.”

Marshall follows Cindy Hay, who is retiring at the end of the current school year.

