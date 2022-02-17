An Abilene school bus driver is credited for saving a middle school student from a transient who tried to take her to an abandoned house, according to police and a court document.

The bus driver for the Abilene Independent School District was driving northbound on Butternut Street at about 7:30 a.m. Monday when he saw an older man following the student near the South 16th Street intersection according to an Abilene Police Department news release.

Because the man appeared to be attempting to talk to the girl, the bus driver drove around the block and intervened.

"When the adult male noticed the bus approaching, he began walking the other direction," the release said.

The student reported to the bus driver that the man followed her, talked to her, offered her a vape pen and then said he loved her, according to the court document.

During an interview with the school resource officer, the student stated tthe suspect held her hand and tried to drag her to an abandoned house, causing her pain.

Officers were able to locate the suspect a few minutes after being notified of the incident, according to the release. He was taken into custody for a parole violation.

He later was charged with third-degree felony injury to a child and is in the Taylor County Jail. Online jail records indicate his bond was set at $15,000.

"The Abilene Police Department commends the bus driver for his actions. His alertness and concern for the young victim likely prevented a bad situation from turning worse," the release said.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene ISD bus driver credited for rescuing girl from male transient