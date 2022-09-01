Abilene ISD fires staff directly involved in restraining incident at Woodson

The Abilene Independent School District confirmed Thursday that staff directly involved with improperly restraining a student at Woodson Center for Excellence are no longer employed by the district.

Immediately after the incident, campus staff "notified district administrators and the district responded by placing all Woodson staff involved on off-campus administrative leave," the district said in a news release Thursday.

Police said the incident involved a student and two employees. Because the investigation involves a juvenile, the information APD will release is limited.

But police said an immediate investigation by APD's Special Victims Unit was started.

Once a thorough investigation is completed, if it is warranted, the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for consideration of any charges, police said.

The Abilene Police Department and Child Protective Services "are working conjunctively on this case," APD said

The Abilene Independent School District has been cooperating fully with this investigation.

The Department and AISD believe that the safety of the students is the priority. For this reason, the investigation will be thorough

The district did not give further details about what happened, nor when the incident occurred.

Incident investigations were opened by AISD, Abilene Police Department and Child Protective Services, according to the statement.

This is a developing story.

