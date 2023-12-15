Abilene judge makes shocking decision in alleged toolbox murder case

The Taylor County Courthouse saw multiple defendants' hearings this week related to the 2021 homicide of Priscilla Limon. Limon's body was found in a toolbox on a dry creek near Lake Fort Phantom Hill in May of 2021.

Four suspects were arrested in this contentious case, and two of those suspects were in court this week. Abilene Reporter News was on hand to cover all updates to this case.

Judge makes shocking decision

Ashley Alaniz, accused of aggravated kidnapping which led to the death of Limon, strode into court on Thursday morning with a large smile on her face. She was there to petition the court to substantially lower her bail so that she could afford to make bail in order to meet her grandchild.

Alaniz missed the birth of her grandchild due to the fact that she has spent the last 30 months behind bars in connection with the alleged kidnapping. She is currently awaiting trial after her grand jury indictment, unable to afford the bail which was set at $150,000.

The judge had a worried look on his face and asked if she might get cold feet and flee. The state's upcoming case against the third defendant, Roger Wilson, rests on several witnesses to include Alaniz herself.

In exchange for her testimony, the court referenced that Alaniz will likely serve only 10 years in prison for the alleged kidnapping, instead of the 22 or 35 years that George Frosch and Blake Britner are respectively serving.

See Reporter News coverage of their sentencing here Will third suspect plead guilty? A look back at the homicide case. (reporternews.com)

When it came turn for the state's prosecution to speak, the attorney brought up that Alaniz has a criminal history in addition to the allegations related to the alleged kidnapping. The prosecution rested with the sentiment that the bond is more than reasonable.

The judge surprisingly, however, ruled in Alaniz's favor, placing her under house arrest at the apartment of her aging mother. Alaniz will be required to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet 24 hours a day. She will also be unable to leave the home unless it is for a parole-related check-in or required weekly drug testing.

According to the judge, Alaniz will likely only spend 1-6 months under house arrest, that is if she doesn't flee.

Taylor County Courthouse, Abilene, Texas.

Third suspect declines plea from the state

Roger Wilson entered the courthouse Friday morning and was expected to offer a plea deal with the state. State prosecutors had multiple pages of evidence and witnesses lined up in their solid case against him.

Witnesses include the now-sentenced Frosch and Britner, in addition to recently released Alaniz. Frosch and Britner both made deals with the state and avoided a lengthy jury trial.

However, what turned out to be a very quick hearing, Wilson's defense attorney swiftly turned down the plea bargain from the district attorney's office. When reached for comment, the Taylor County District Attorney's office explained that they will not release any information regarding the deal that they offered to Wilson.

As a result, Wilson will try his luck before a jury of his peers in early January next year. Both sides of the courthouse expect the trial to last one week. This will determine whether or not Wilson is found guilty of the aggravated kidnapping of Priscilla Limon, which led to her untimely death in 2021.

Assistant District Attorney Erin Stamey told Reporter News that Wilson is facing 5-99 years or life in prison in connection with the first-degree felony charge. Additionally, the courthouse will also hear Alaniz's jury trial sometime in February of next year.

Abilene Reporter News will be covering all aspects of both trials in early 2024.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

